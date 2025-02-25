Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $207.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.55. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

