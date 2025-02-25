Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Boosted by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $36,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13,351.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,288,000 after buying an additional 308,959 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 241.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $120.49 and a 52-week high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. This represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

