Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of KOS opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,487.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,120.72. This represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $320,427.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,236,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,218,475.92. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.