Lincluden Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Centene by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Centene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 314,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,903.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,903.93. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

