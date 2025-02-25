Loar (LOAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. Loar has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOAR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $2,285,179.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 580,388 shares in the company, valued at $47,110,093.96. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja Bobbili sold 987,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $80,134,920.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,713,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,030,005.97. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock worth $92,185,256.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

