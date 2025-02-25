Longbow Finance SA Acquires 1,089 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Longbow Finance SA increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.60.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total transaction of $109,965,671.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

