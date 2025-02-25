Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $46.86 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,142,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $46,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

