Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $52.66 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,046,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

