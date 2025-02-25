Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.91 and a 200 day moving average of $215.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.75 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

