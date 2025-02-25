Millington Financial Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May (NYSEARCA:XMAY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMAY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May by 42.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Stock Performance

Shares of Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.31. Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

Ftvst Us Eqty Enh Md May Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – May (XMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

