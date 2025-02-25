Millington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,318,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,546,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,622,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,305,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Wolfe Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

