Millington Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.5% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $259.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.96.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.11.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

