MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Issues Earnings Results

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

MoneyLion Stock Up 0.1 %

ML stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $950.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.25 and a beta of 3.06.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 6,094 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $529,202.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,542.60. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $64,807.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,116,351.05. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,595 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,048. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.