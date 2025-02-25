New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 931,283 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $65,142,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 483.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 609,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,391,000 after buying an additional 505,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,800.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 284,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 643.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 143,440 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.76 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

