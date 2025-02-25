New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,500 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 539,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 392.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,479,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after acquiring an additional 250,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

