New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,711 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Creative Planning raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,456,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL opened at $264.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

