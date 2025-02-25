NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 260,090 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 75,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14.
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
