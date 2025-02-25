Nextdoor (KIND) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Nextdoor to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $63.12 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nextdoor Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KIND opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Nextdoor has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 16,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $41,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 215,536 shares in the company, valued at $528,063.20. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

