Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust (ASX:PCX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.

Pengana Global Private Credit Trust Stock Performance

