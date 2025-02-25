Pengana International Equities Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PIA)

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Pengana International Equities Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $318.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.56.

About Pengana International Equities

Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

