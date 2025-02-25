Pengana International Equities Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PIA)

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Pengana International Equities Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $318.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.56.
About Pengana International Equities
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pengana International Equities
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- BigBear.ai: Is It Opportunity Knocking or a Trap Door?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pengana International Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana International Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.