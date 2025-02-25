Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 2.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 726.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.