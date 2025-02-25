PodcastOne Files 8-K and Releases Corporate Presentation Highlighting Strategic Roadmap

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) has filed a current report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, dated February 25, 2025, which includes an attached Corporate Presentation (Exhibit 99.1) detailing the company’s recent achievements, growth strategies, and financial guidance.

The disclosed presentation outlines PodcastOne’s positioning as a leading podcast platform with over 3.9 billion downloads. It emphasizes a full 360‑degree solution for content creators and advertisers, highlighting the company’s extensive portfolio of 196 exclusive podcasts and a weekly output of over 350 episodes. The document reiterates the company’s status as the only publicly traded pure‑play podcast enterprise in the U.S. and underscores its intention to expand audiences and diversify revenue streams across direct and programmatic advertising, as well as emerging opportunities in live events, paywalls, and branded podcasts.

Key elements of the presentation include an overview of operational metrics and a snapshot of the company’s current reach, including 16.2 million monthly downloads and 5.2 million unique listeners. The Corporate Presentation also sets forth financial guidance for fiscal 2025, with expectations of reaching at least $51.0 million in revenues and attaining positive adjusted EBITDA, alongside a long‐term revenue target of approximately $100 million within two to four years.

In addition to outlining organic growth initiatives centered on enhancing ad revenue and optimizing existing technological infrastructure, the filing highlights an opportunistic merger and acquisition strategy. The company is poised to acquire synergistic assets by targeting smaller podcast platforms and complementary technologies, which could further consolidate its market position and enhance cost efficiencies.

The filing and accompanying presentation include forward‑looking statements that identify known and unknown risks. These risks, detailed not only in the presentation but also in prior SEC filings—including the Annual Report on Form 10‑K for fiscal 2024 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024—underline uncertainties inherent in areas such as content acquisition, financing, market competition, and regulatory compliance. PodcastOne emphasizes that these forecasts speak only as of the document’s date and caution that actual results may differ due to various factors.

Overall, the filing and attached materials reflect PodcastOne’s commitment to leveraging its robust platform, extensive industry relationships, and innovative revenue strategies to capture growth in the expanding podcast market. Investors and industry observers will likely monitor forthcoming developments as the company executes on its dual organic and acquisition-driven growth strategy.

