Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,391 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

