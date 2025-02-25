Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $369,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $4,708,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $343.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.59.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

