Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $533,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 124.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,979,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $12,267,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 350,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.24.

Exelixis Stock Up 0.8 %

EXEL stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

