Prasad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $658.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $665.25 and a 200-day moving average of $647.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

