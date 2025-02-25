Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys 89 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $330.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $397.52 and its 200 day moving average is $314.96. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

