Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.
Primoris Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
Primoris Services Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $90.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,235.64. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
