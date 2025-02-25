Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 3.1% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 355,437.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $162.85 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.23 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $156.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

