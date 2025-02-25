Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 26,895 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

