Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 6.0% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $233.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.71. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.98 and a 1 year high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

