Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ingredion (INGR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ingredion (NYSE: INGR):

2/6/2025 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2025 – Ingredion had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $178.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Ingredion had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $133.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Ingredion had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.61. 92,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,685 shares of company stock worth $9,414,112. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,222,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,056,000 after buying an additional 268,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

