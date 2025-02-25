Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 176.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 741,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 473,484 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $64,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $82.31 and a one year high of $115.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.