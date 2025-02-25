Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.