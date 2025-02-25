Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $720,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $77,331,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $276.76 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.88.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.05.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

