Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,173,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,324,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.17 and a one year high of $235.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.