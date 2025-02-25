Sierra Capital LLC Sells 36 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Adero Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.31.

NYSE CI opened at $300.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

