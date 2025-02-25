Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

