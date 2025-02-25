Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,956 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,868,000 after buying an additional 1,884,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 918,841 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7,466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 621,248 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
