Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,956 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 981.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,868,000 after buying an additional 1,884,216 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,177 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 918,841 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7,466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 621,248 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.