Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading 22.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,497,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 651,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$328.49 million, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.01.

Insider Activity

In other Sintana Energy news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$30,609.52. Corporate insiders own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

