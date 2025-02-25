Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 58,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total transaction of $2,401,706.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,210.16. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total transaction of $7,729,261.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,503 shares of company stock worth $15,906,074. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $336.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.89.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.