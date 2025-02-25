Sofi Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,859,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $280,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,564,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.