Sofi Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.0% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 332,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 130,004 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 463,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 67,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,783,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.1691 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.