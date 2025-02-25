Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 2,419 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

