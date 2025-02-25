Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in General Mills by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,385,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. TD Cowen cut their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

