Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. The trade was a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,112. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCD opened at $307.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.80 and a 200 day moving average of $294.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.