Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 476,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 892,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $536.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

