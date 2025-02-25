TCW Group Inc. Acquires 621 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 187.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 394.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,529.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 99,815 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 5.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 143.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 172,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 154.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

