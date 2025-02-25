TCW Group Inc. Has $874,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

CSX stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

