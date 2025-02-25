TD Cowen Upgrades Textron (NYSE:TXT) to “Hold”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 31.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Textron by 2.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Textron by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

